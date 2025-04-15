LA Opera concertmaster Roberto Cani breathes his last at 57

LA Opera concertmaster Roberto Cani dies at 57

LA Opera concertmaster Roberto Cani has passed away at the age of 57 following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

The late violinist, who took his last breath on April 10, made his debut at Gaveau Hall in Paris back in 1987.

While his career involved performing in multiple countries, some notable ones include Italy, Russia, Poland, Croatia, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Serbia, France, Taiwan, Japan, and South Africa.

His death was announced by the company in a heart-breaking statement that read, “We are heartbroken to share that Roberto Cani has sadly passed away. His tenure as LA Opera’s Stuart Canin Concertmaster began in 2011. Renowned on stages around the world, Roberto was a singular talent, invaluable leader, and incredible colleague.

“His constant collaboration with Music Director James Conlon played a crucial role in fostering the success and distinct sound of the LAO Orchestra. Roberto’s warmth, knowledge, and artistry will be dearly missed. We extend our most sincere condolences to his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.”

In addition, Cani was also honoured with the Minetti Prize in 1986 and also won several international competitions.