Meghan Markle's take on 'bad mom' title revealed after Prince Harry's concerns

Meghan Markle take on 'bad mom' title revealed after Prince Harry's concerns

Meghan Markle has been making it to the negative headlines since she decided to give rare glimpses of her and Prince Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex returned to social media at the beginning of 2025 with exciting projects.

First, she announced her cooking show, With Love, Meghan, which is streaming on Netflix. Soon after the release of her television series, the former Suits actress launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, previously known as American Riviera Orchard.

Most recently, Meghan marked her podcast comeback with a new show called, Confessions of a Female Founder in partnership with Lemonada Media.

In between her career updates, the Duchess often delighted fans with adorable family moments featuring the little royals.

However, Meghan, who previously expressed her concerns over the privacy of her kids, received criticism for 'cashing' Archie and Lilibet in order to promote her brand.

Now, Heat World unveiled her reaction to growing backlash, citing, "Meghan thinks it’s ridiculous that anyone would accuse her of being hypocritical or manipulative when it comes to their kids – she won’t let anyone call her a bad mum."

"It goes without saying she’s fiercely protective of Archie and Lilibet, so the decision to include them in occasional social media posts was thought through extremely carefully beforehand," the source shared.

Notably, Harry is also said to be concerned about Archie and Lilibet's back-to-back social media presence but the Duke realised that the couple is selling a "lifestyle, and the kids are front and centre of Meghan’s life."

The report claimed that King Charles' youngest son now thinks it is "fair and right" if the Duchess gives her "audience a glimpse of their domestic situation behind closed doors."

On the professional front, Meghan recently released the second episode of her podcast, whereas, Harry recently visited Ukraine for a meaningful cause.