Kate Middleton 'misses' Lilibet's birthday bash over 'shady' reason

Kate Middleton was dragged by one of Meghan Markle’s pal for missing Princess Lilibet’s first birthday two years ago.



In a conversation with E! News, Garcelle Beauvais, a star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, shared her thoughts on the Princess of Wales’ reason to miss Meghan and Prince Harry’s daughter’s birthday.

"What's going on is, 'What a coincidence, we're out of town, I'm washing my hair'. There's a little shade there,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan celebrated first birthday of Lilibet on June 4 in 2022 at their former UK base, Frogmore Cottage, only days prior to the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Sussexes are believed to have celebrated the occasion in the UK, where her great-grandmother saw the infant for the first time.

Prince William and Kate, who were overseeing concert rehearsals at Cardiff Castle at the time, missed the celebrations.

Beauvais went on to push back against claims that the royal couple could have been powerless to work against the pre-scheduled engagements, noting: "No. They can't hold back the flight a couple of hours to meet Lilibet and Archie?"