Bella Hadid breaks free from 'perfectionism obsession' after bold acting role

Bella Hadid shared her bloody role in The Beauty helped her let go of her “obsession with perfectionism.”

The model, who made a brief cameo in the Ryan Murphy-directed film, opened up about how she came out of her "comfort zone" for her role in the movie.

"The entire set taught me how to release control and the obsession with perfectionism,” Bella told Vogue. “My comfort zone is when I’m in control, but I knew I had to get out of my comfort zone, let loose, and let go.”

Bella further noted that the role challenged her relationship with Beauty standards and showed her a new perspective on self-love, as her character goes through a messy transformation.

“Being beautiful or perfect was the lowest thing on this list at the end of a day on set, and that was a really big learning lesson for me,” she revealed. “I will have that for the rest of my life.”

While hinting at which future roles Bella might take, she added, “If they do a live-action Spirit movie, sign me up. I’m ready to go.”

Elsewhere during the conversation, the Orbela founder also opened up about her inner peace era.

“It’s a year of growth and being able to understand yourself better,” Bella told the outlet. “And for me, trusting my intuition and walking in my truth to see what comes up along the way is really important to me.”