Bunnie Xo shares emotional reaction as memoir 'Stripped Down' heads to big screen

Bunnie Xo is thrilled to announce that her new memoir is getting a big screen adaptation.

The wife of country star Jelly Roll announced that her new book, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, released last month, will soon be adapted as a movie.

Advertisement

The podcaster, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, revealed that she could not believe how far she has come.

“Writing this book was one of the most vulnerable things I’ve ever done. I told my story the only way I knew how: raw, real and unapologetic,” she told Variety.

Bunnie went on to say, “Seeing it now move from the pages to the big screen is something I never could have imagined.”

“I can’t wait for audiences to experience the chaos, the heartbreak, the humor and the redemption in a way that only film can capture."

Bunnie noted in her statement that she is hopeful her story will bring a positive change.

“If this film does anything, I hope it reminds people that your past, nor your trauma, can ever define you, your comeback does. It’s never too late," she added.

The rights for the movie adaptation of the book have been acquired by 101 Studios, which is the production company behind Yellowstone