Jennifer Aniston admits she feels 'really good' in new season of life

Jennifer Aniston is happy and positive in her current stage of life, amid her romance with hypnotist Jim Curtis.

In a recent chat with E! News the 57-year-old actress shared how she is focusing on positivity and her personal well-being.

“I just feel great about this season, I feel really good," she told the outlet.

The Friends alum said she tries to stay focused on the good things in life despite outside pressures.

Explaining her mindset, she said she works to “keep focused on the positive and not focus so much on the insanity.”

She noted, "Things are as good as they can be in this space."

Aniston also got candid about aging, discussing how society puts pressure on women to look a certain way.

“The world reminds me that aging is a thing,” Aniston recalled. “It's all something that I'm reminded of because of society and society's messaging.”

She admitted that this pressure can be difficult at times. “That's not fun. There's definitely an awareness of your body changing.”

"I just look at aging now as, 'How can I maintain my health—inside, outside, mental—to the best of my ability,’” she explained, adding that she hopes to grow older “as gracefully as possible.”