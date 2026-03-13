Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton romance is for the long haul: Insider

Kim Kardashian and beau Lewis Hamilton are taking their romance to another level.

The makeup mogul and her F1 racer boyfriend are getting serious in their new and early romance, and are adamant this could be ‘end game.’

Advertisement

An insider tells Page Six that “they are both very committed to making things work no matter how long the distance is or how busy they are,” further explaining that Hamilton has been FaceTiming Kardashian “regularly from the paddock.”

“Lewis is head over heels and those closest to him believe he has finally met his match,” they added. “He has waited over a decade for his dream girl and is crazy about her.”

“It’s going well, and Kim has been genuinely enjoying her time with Lewis,” they added.

“Lewis is such a great guy and has really been courting her and treating her right. He’s been making all the plans and making sure she is taken care of,” the insider furthered.