Zendaya drops major hint about rumored Tom Holland wedding

Zendaya seemingly hinted at her marriage to Tom Holland amid rumors that the pair secretly said the vows.

During the Dune star's latest appearance at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 12, the host for the event, Marsai Martin, put the actress in the spotlight and asked for a clue if her and Tom's wedding rumors are true.

Advertisement

Martin directly addressed her "cousin" Zendaya, noting that she "doesn't play about her private life" while asking the Euphoria star to give her a "sign."

After Martin's request, the 29-year-old actress showed the camera a gold band she was wearing on her ring finger, apparently her wedding band and the attendees of the award show started to applaud upon her move.

As People reported, sources present at the event claimed that fellow attendees were giving well wishes to Zendaya for her wedding.

Notably, Zendaya stepped out in an all-white mini dress, previously worn by Whitney Houston and Sarah Jessica Parker, with the gold jewelry.

Zendaya was also spotted wearing a thin gold band at the Louis Vuitton fashion show on Tuesday, March 10.

The rumors originally began when Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, gushingly claimed that the actress and the Spider-Man actor tied the knot secretly.

"The wedding has already happened. You missed it," he told Access Hollywood at the Actor Awards on March 1.