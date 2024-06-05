Khloe Kardashian’s 6 year old daughter True lands first modeling gig

Khloe Kardashian shares two children with ex Tristan Thompson

Modeling runs in the Kardashian family genes, with Khloe Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter, True, already having landed her first modeling gig.

The 39-year-old Good American founder took to her Instagram on Monday, June 3, to share the news.

“I’m so happy for my sweet True,” Khloe wrote in the caption to the video, which begins with True – whom Khloe shares with ex Tristan Thompson – excitedly announcing that she’s “the face of Zip ‘N’ Bear” pajamas.

The mom of two then chimed in, “True is so excited to be the new face of Zip N’ Bear. She loves these jams and she’s more excited about the fact that little Zippy, who you can snuggle and cuddle with, has matching pajamas.”

True further revealed that “you can buy the bear and you can wear matching pajamas.”



Khloe further clarified that the brand offers not only a bear stuffed toy, but also matching pajama sets for a little added excitement.

The mother-daughter duo concluded the video by saying in unison, “We’re so excited!”