Jennifer Lawrence shares rare insight into her life as mom of two

Jennifer Lawrence has recently shared rare insight into her life as a mother of two children.

After the birth of the Hunger Games star and husband Cooke Maroney's second baby, a source spilled to PEOPLE that Jennifer “is doing well”.

An insider revealed, “Jennifer’s first child was born in Los Angeles. She gave birth to her second child in N.Y.C. She’s doing well.”

Reflecting on the actress’ experience, the source mentioned, “She was very excited about the pregnancy.”

“She thought it was the perfect timing. She was very active and felt good,” said an insider.

Another source opened up that Jennifer “is a fun mother and loves outings with her son”.

“She’s also super protective. She wants her children to have as much privacy as possible,” added an insider.

Interestingly, Jennifer announced her second pregnancy with Cooke via a Vogue Instagram post and article in October 2024.

The actress, who tied the knot in October 2019, gave birth to first child in February 2022.

Jennifer pointed out that she navigated her career differently after her first son, Cy

“There’s no squeezing when you have a baby,” she told Cameron Diaz in a 2023 conversation for Interview magazine.

The actress pointed out, “There’s just home, and it’s the best.”