‘The White Lotus’ season 3 finale: Parker Posey plays coy

Parker Posey on ‘The White Lotus’ season 3 finale

Turns out, not even the stars of The White Lotus can keep up with the mystery, or they are just pretending not to.

With the highly-anticipated season 3 finale just around the corner, airing April 6, Parker Posey—who plays the sharp-tongued Victoria Ratliff—is right there with the rest of us, trying to remember who makes it out alive.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Posey confessed she once knew the twist, but it’s all a bit foggy now.

“I forgot who died,” she admitted. “It was so stressful when I read it. The dark stuff, I blazed through.”

Honestly, relatable.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays her onscreen son Saxon, echoed that same suspense-filled cluelessness.

“I’m just excited to watch the finale with the rest of the world because I actually have no idea what happens,” he told the outlet.

And just when you think you might have cracked the case—think again.

Jon Gries, who returned this season in a twist after (maybe?) being responsible for Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya’s dramatic end in season 2, threw one final curveball into the mix.

“Whatever you think you know, you’re going to get it wrong,” he teased.

With the finale just days away and the cast just as in the dark as we are, one thing is certain, The White Lotus is staying on brand—chaotic, unpredictable, and entirely addictive.