Apple Martin reveals her struggle growing up with celebrity parents

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin has recently shared rare insights about her life while growing up with A-list parents.

Speaking to Interview Magazine, the 20-year-old model, who is the daughter of Gwyneth and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, reflected on her struggle being raised in the public eye.

“I grew up with that uneven balance of getting out of the airport with my mom and being bombarded with cameras, and then just being a normal kid,” she told the outlet.

Apple recalled reading “Discipline and Punish [by Michel Foucault], which is a great book, but talking about the surveillance state — I feel like I’ve grown up with that, which is really scary.”

“This also make me very anxious about making mistakes,” admitted the actress daughter.

However, as she grew up, Apple learned to let go of the fear, adding, “I’m getting a lot better. I’m not going to be scared. I just want to do what seems fun and figure my life out.”

For the unversed, the model reportedly made her first TV appearance back in 2006 on one segment of VH1: All Access, which focused on the 20 Cutest Celebrity Babies.

Earlier in January 2023, Apple had her first major fashion moment, sitting front row at the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris.

At the time, Gwyneth’s daughter shared her thoughts on fashion show in an exclusive interview with Vogue.

“The Chanel Couture show was my first fashion experience, and I am so incredibly grateful to Chanel and their incredible team for having me,” said Apple.

Coming back to Interview magazine, the model further said that she “would love to do theatre” because she adored it so much.

“I’ve obviously never done a movie before, but I’ve been trying to get involved in student movies. I was born a theatre kid,” noted Apple.