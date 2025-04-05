Kim Kardashian still vouches for marriage after three divorces

Kim Kardashian is still vouching for marriage after going through three divorces.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly, “Kim tries to look at her mistakes as life lessons, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t pretty embarrassed to have three failed marriages under her belt.”

For the unversed, the reality star, first tied the knot at age 19 to music producer Damon Thomas, who was 10 years her senior at the time. They split after three years.

Then came Kim’s brief union to Kris Humphries. They wed after just six months of dating, in 2011, but then split 72 days later after SKIMS founder reportedly filed for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences”.

Third time, Kim married Kanye West in 2014 and share four children but after public meltdown and the rapper’s erratic behavior forced Kim to file for divorce in February 2021.

After her three failed marriages, the source told the outlet “Kim can’t help but worry that she’ll never find ‘the one’ for life, which is very sad because that’s all she wanted growing up, to meet her person and stay with them until the end.”

“But it hasn’t worked out that way, and what’s even harder is how public her failures have been, so there’s this layer of embarrassment, too,” explained an insider.

The source mentioned that Kim “did believe in all three of her marriages, but after having three failures, it takes real courage to try again”.

“Kanye, especially, left a lasting scar and she’s still dealing with the aftermath,” shared an insider.

The source pointed out that even though Kanye gave Kim “four wonderful kids, the marriage was a nightmare in the end”.

“Still, she’s a romantic at heart and there’s no way she can give up on the idea of love and commitment, but there’s no denying she still has some damage to work through,” added an insider.