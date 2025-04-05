Hailey Bieber gives new mom ‘relatable’ hair advice ‘postpartum’

Hailey Bieber on fans wish to cut hair after birth

Hailey Bieber is handing out some honest postpartum advice—and it’s got nothing to do with skincare this time.

On Thursday, April 3, a TikTok video posted by new mom Melody Miles caught the attention of the Rhode founder herself.

In the clip, Melody, who’s multitasking like a pro while feeding her baby, confessed she was tempted to chop her hair into a Hailey-inspired style.

“Hailey Bieber makes me want to cut my hair,” she said, before quickly second-guessing the idea. “But I just know that if I cut it, it will not look like how she looks with short hair. I will look awful.”

Tiktok

Cue Hailey, 28, sliding into the comments section like a supportive big sister.

“You would look stunning, but let’s hold hands and agree to not make any big hair decisions post partum! Personally giving myself at least a year!”

Fans couldn’t get enough of Hailey’s real talk.

One follower gushed, “The fact Hailey replied ):! She’s so right hahaha wait !!!!!” Another celebrated the moment, writing, “You’ve got your advice from the Queen herself.” And someone else summed it up perfectly: “She's always been a girl's girl.”

It’s a dose of wisdom from someone who’s living it herself.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Hailey, who recently welcomed her son Jack Blues Bieber with husband Justin Bieber, clearly knows the struggle.

And while she’s advising others to hit pause on the postpartum salon trips, she did make a subtle change of her own just a month after baby Jack arrived.

“Lighter for Fall,” she captioned a recent post, complete with the classic haircut emoji—because sometimes, a little glow-up can’t wait. Still, it’s safe to say Hailey’s vibe is less “chop” and more refresh.

One thing’s for sure—whether it’s beauty tips or baby life, Hailey is proving she’s got both feet firmly planted in the real world, and fans are loving the view.