'Single’ Tori Spelling reflects on the horrifying thought of dying ‘alone’

Tori Spelling on being single and dying 'alone'

Tori Spelling is getting real about navigating single motherhood—and she’s not sugarcoating a thing.

In part two of her conversation with Aubrey O’Day on her misSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star opened up with raw honesty, tears and all, about the emotional weight of raising five kids on her own.

“I’m now 51 and single again with five kids, so I don’t even know where I stand in the future,” she shared, reflecting on her journey post-divorce.

Spelling—mom to Liam, 18, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 8—filed for divorce from Dean McDermott in March 2024 after 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple’s official separation date was listed as June 17, 2023, which coincides with McDermott’s now-deleted Instagram post announcing the split.

While discussing her “very odd relationship with men” with a new therapist, Spelling admitted she’s not currently putting herself out there romantically.

“I don't want to be with somebody, but I do want to be. I just don't want to be alone.” That vulnerable confession struck a chord with O’Day, who agreed—and it was all too much for Spelling to hold in.

“You know me. I’m positive. I just — I don’t want to die alone,” Spelling said through tears. O’Day quickly wrapped her in a reassuring hug. “You’re not going to die alone. I’m here. First of all. Listen to me,” she told her.

“I don’t know what I’m doing right now,” Spelling responded honestly. But O’Day wasn’t letting her spiral. “We’re not alone. We have each other. There are other people that have our backs too. We’re not alone. We just have to believe that first.”

As the moment settled, Spelling reflected on just how much she’s endured. “Such a f----- up life, all of this shit,” she said, calling both herself and O’Day “strong” people.

And in true Tori fashion, she delivered a one-liner that was both heartbreaking and hilariously resilient: “They should sample my DNA when they f------ go to the next world war. Whatever the f--- I am, I’m resilient, but what does it mean at the end of the day?”

It means she’s still standing—still podcasting, parenting, and processing—and that, in itself, is no small feat.