Robin Windsor's death: Kate Beckinsale says it was preventable tragedy

An inquiry into the death of Robin Windsor, a former Strictly Come Dancing professional, has revealed that being "vulnerable to rejection both emotionally and professionally" were factors in the decline of his mental health.

Windsor, who took part in the BBC One series from 2010 to 2013, died at the age of 44 in February 2024.

According to BBC, the inquest at West London Coroner's Court heard that he was found dead in a hotel room in Shepherd's Bush, west London.

Quoting Windsor's former co-star, a report in The Telegraph said the deceased had suffered

"too much pain, too much disappointment" before ending his own life.

Taking to Instagram, British actress Kate Beckinsale shared screenshots of The Telegraph story and expressed deep sorrow over what Windsor went through.

She wrote, "What an absolutely senseless and preventable tragedy. Just a reminder to please be careful with people. Maybe don't make them apologize for feeling engulfing pain...my mum loved this show. She would often be a little bit bummed out if I Facetimed her while while she was watching it, even though she was always so excited to hear from me. This did not need to happen. This man did not need to feel so devastated and alone."

According to the BBC, the jury foreperson said he had suffered a "mental health deterioration which in turn led him to take his own life", with the probable causes being "an accumulation of many attributes to depression".

They said: "Robin Jamie Windsor suffered from childhood trauma, he was vulnerable to rejection both emotionally and professionally.

"We also agree that loneliness, the lack of emotional maturity, the pressure of mounting debts, the lack of consistent mental health care and support and recurring heartache are all contributing factors of Robin Jamie Windsor's mental health deterioration which in turn led him to take his own life."

In a statement, the Windsor family said: "It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge that Robin took his own life. As a family, together with Robin's close friends, we can now begin to move forward and attempt, over time, to rebuild our lives.

"We wish to express sincere gratitude to everyone who has shown us kindness, compassion and support throughout the long and difficult period since Robin's passing.

"Thank you to everyone who has remembered Robin and marked his life with such love."