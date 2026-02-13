Rachel Zoe shares update on her divorce from Rodger Berman

Rachel Zoe has opened up about her ongoing divorce from her estranged husband, Rodger Berman.

For those unaware, the well-known American fashion designer and Berman, who tied the knot in 1996, decided to part ways in September 2024 after 26 years of marriage.

However, the couple, who share two sons, Skyler Morrison Berman and Kaius Jagger Berman, filed for divorce in July 2025 due to irreconcilable differences and have almost completed negotiation.

In a joint Instagram post to announce their separation, Zoe and Berman said, “After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage.”

“We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.”

“Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to coparent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter,” the statement concluded.

On the Thursday, February 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Zoe was inquired about her divorce settlement, to which she said, “No, but it will be soon. It is [going amicably] because ultimately we want what’s best for the kids, right?”

In her September 2024 interview with Us Weekly, the mother of two stated, “I’m really peaceful and I’m peaceful because my kids are good.”

“They’re really, really great, and that’s kind of all I can ask or dream of. For now, they’re incredible and we’re going about their happy, everyday lives. That’s honestly, as a parent, all you want, right?” Zoe quipped at that time.