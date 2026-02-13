Dua Lipa claims long-distance relationship 'never stops being hard'

Dua Lipa recently got candid and revealed what it takes to maintain long-distance relationships.

While promoting her lifestyle site Service 95, the 30-year-old American singer and songwriter was asked to share some tips on “staying connected with loved ones from the other side of the world.”

Lipa had to stay away from family and London-based fiancé Callum Turner when she was on a year-long Radical Optimism tour in December 2025, with a final show in Mexico City.

Answering the question, the Dance the Night crooner said, “I'll start by saying this: it does get easier with time, but it never stops being hard.”

“Being far away from your family is tough. It's not just the big occasions you miss; it's the build-up of small moments that can leave you feeling out of sync with each other,” she stated.

After reflecting on hardships, Dua quipped, “Yes, relationships do change with distance, but love doesn't.”

“If anything, it can feel even stronger when you don't get to see each other all the time,” the Levitating hitmaker concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Lipa and Turner first sparked romance in January 2024 after she supported him at the premiere after-party for his Apple TV+ series, Masters of the Air. They have made several public appearances since then.