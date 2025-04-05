Hilary Swank eyeing Emmy nomination for ‘Yellowjackets’ surprise cameo

Hilary Swank in 'Yellowjackets'

Hilary Swank might be clearing some space on her trophy shelf—this time, possibly for an Emmy.

The two-time Oscar winner has entered the Emmy conversation with a bang, thanks to her surprise appearance in Yellowjackets, and fans (along with the Television Academy) are buzzing.

Swank is being submitted for consideration in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category for her jaw-dropping turn as adult Melissa in the horror-thriller series that streams on Paramount+.

And if you’ve seen her March 28 debut—episode eight of the third season—you already know why that submission makes perfect sense.

The big twist revealed that Melissa, long presumed gone, is very much alive. And not just alive—she's leading a whole new life under a fresh identity, complete with a family that has zero idea about her dark past.

The reunion between Melissa and adult Shauna (played by Melanie Lynskey) quickly spirals into a tense and emotional showdown, delivering one of the most intense performances of the season.

Swank’s episode will serve as her official Emmy submission, though she’s also set to appear in the final two episodes of the season. So, yes, the drama is far from over.

Known for her powerhouse film roles in Boys Don’t Cry (1999) and Million Dollar Baby (2004), Swank rarely ventures into the TV space—making her Yellowjackets appearance all the more thrilling for longtime fans.

She last made waves on the small screen in 2018 with FX’s Trust and led Netflix’s sci-fi drama Away in 2020. But nothing quite compares to the dramatic punch she packs in her Yellowjackets role.

Paramount+, Showtime, and the show’s creative team did a masterful job keeping her casting under wraps, making her reveal one of the season’s best-kept secrets—and a major moment for the fandom.

Whether she takes home the Emmy or not, one thing’s for sure: Hilary Swank knows how to make an entrance.