Tom Cruise recalls fun activity with Brad Pitt while filming ‘Interview with the Vampire’

Turns out, the set of Interview with the Vampire wasn’t all shadows and brooding fangs—at least not for Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

The actor recently looked back on his time filming the 1994 gothic drama and shared a delightfully unexpected memory involving his then-co-star.

And no, it doesn’t include capes or coffins—it involves go-karts.

During Paramount Pictures’ CinemaCon 2025 presentation in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 3, Cruise took a moment to give a shout-out to Pitt while chatting about Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

As CinemaBlend reported, Cruise made a connection between his own film and Pitt’s 2013 zombie epic World War Z, pointing out that both scripts were penned by director Christopher McQuarrie.

Cruise then gushed over Pitt’s upcoming movie F1, saying, “Brad’s got a new movie, [F1], with Jerry Bruckheimer, Joe Kosinski. I can’t wait to see that this summer. It’ll be awesome.”

Pitt stars in the sports drama as a former Formula 1 driver, and it’s revving up for a June 27 release.

But here’s where the Cruise-Pitt nostalgia kicked in.

“It’s great to see Brad driving,” Cruise said with a grin. “He’s very good. He’s a very good driver. Believe me, I’ve raced against him. When we were doing Interview with the Vampire we’d go and race go-karts. We’d literally finish and go drive go-karts all night.”

It’s a far cry from the gloomy mood Pitt once described in his own reflections on the film.

In a 2011 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pitt said, “Six months in the f------ dark,” and admitted to being “miserable” during filming.

He also felt a bit shortchanged when it came to how his character Louis was portrayed on screen, especially in comparison to Cruise’s lively Lestat.

“In the movie, they took the sensational aspects of Lestat and made that the pulse of the film, and those things are very enjoyable and very good, but for me, there was just nothing to do,” he explained.

But if Cruise’s memory serves, at least part of their vampire saga came with some high-speed, engine-roaring fun.