Liam Payne’s pal AJ McLean opens up about remembering the late singer

AJ McLean reflects on holding Liam Payne’s memory close after sudden death

AJ McLean cherished Liam Payne’s friendship and constantly reminds himself of his presence by holding on to the memories.

The 47-year-old musician revealed that he has a recording of the last conversation he had with the One Direction alum before his tragic death in Argentina last year.

"I've not deleted it. I've kept it on my phone as a constant reminder of who he was. He was a very positive, uplifting person," said the Backstreet Boys member, who served as a host in Building the Band where Payne was a guest judge.

“He had a real quick wit about him. I don't know if it was the British humor or just him as a person. I think that was one of the things that him and I really, really gelled immediately with. Both of us were sarcastic and fun and funny, and always making jokes and pranks and just having fun with everybody on set," he added, speaking to People Magazine.

McLean further said, "But also as an artist, he was extremely talented. Not only as a singer-performer, but as a songwriter-producer, and he truly did light up the room when he'd walk on set."

The show started filming in 2024 and just a few months after wrapping it up, Payne left the world grieving.

Speaking about their friendship, McLean said, "We've known each other over the years since One D started, but this was probably the most lengthy time that we've ever really been in the same room talking about everything from music to sobriety to life."