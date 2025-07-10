Kate Beckinsale's creative way to bring joy to her mother

Kate Beckinsale has been finding creative ways to bring happiness to her mother, Judy Loe, who is battling cancer.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, the 51-year-old actress, shared a video of herself singing to her mother in the hospital, dressed in a hospital gown over her clothes.

She explained that her mother had been part of a harmony group with her friends Mary, Sylvia, and Chris when she was 14. Although Mary has passed away, the remaining friends would still get together and sing, even in their late 70s.

Kate decided to carry on the tradition, despite admitting she's not a good singer, to bring joy to her mother's dear friends in the hospital room.

The Canary Black actress's post highlighted her mother's extraordinary capacity for love and deep respect for relationships. "A mark of my mother's extraordinary capacity for love and deep respect for relationship history that her friendships with her early school friends are still so very current," she wrote.

The actress concluded the post by expressing her love for her mother and apologizing for her singing.

This year has been challenging for Kate, with her mother being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in July 2024. Kate's father, Richard Beckinsale, passed away in 1979, and her stepfather, Roy Battersby, died in January 2024.

Despite her struggles, Kate has been open about her love for her mother and the importance of their relationship.