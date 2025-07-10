Mariah Carey won’t turn Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez's wedding ‘into a chat’

Mariah Carey on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding

Mariah Carey didn’t miss a beat when asked about skipping Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s high-profile wedding celebration in Venice.

The singer kept it cool when a paparazzo approached her in Los Angeles on July 5 and asked about her absence from the star-packed guest list, which included the likes of Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tom Brady.

Without hesitation, Carey adjusted her sunglasses and replied, “I wasn’t there.”

When the photographer pushed further, questioning whether she was even invited, the Grammy winner responded with a swift, “Oh, don’t turn this into that,” shutting down any potential feud rumors.

Her response instantly reminded fans of one of her most iconic moments, her “I don’t know her” remark from the early 2000s, delivered when she was asked about Jennifer Lopez.

That particular line has since taken on a life of its own in internet culture.

Though widely interpreted as shade, Carey once explained the intent behind it wasn’t malicious.

“I really was trying to say something nice or say nothing at all,” she shared with Pitchfork in 2018. “I really was.”

Social media quickly lit up after her latest comment, with users making playful callbacks to her previous legendary quote.

“She [doesn’t] know him,” one user joked, while another added, “I was waiting for her to say… I don’t know them.”

Even Jennifer Lopez has learned to take it in stride.

During her 2016 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, host Wendy brought up the viral quote.

“No, I’m playing, ‘cause that’s what Mariah said about Jennifer one time. I’m not trying to start anything,” Williams told her audience, prompting laughter from both the crowd and Lopez herself.

Lopez replied with a laugh, “She does say that. She’s forgetful, I guess. I don’t know. We’ve met many times. I don’t know, I don’t know her that well.”

As far as Carey is concerned, the matter of Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding seems to be a non-issue, just another moment handled with her signature poise and wit.