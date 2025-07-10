Does Brad Pitt have agenda behind ex Angelina Jolie’s private chats hunt?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has taken a new legal step in the ongoing battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their former French winery, Château Miraval.

According to court documents filed in June and obtained by Page Six, the actor is now seeking access to Jolie’s private messages related to the sale of her stake in the property.

In the motion, Pitt asks the court to compel Alexei Oliynik, an executive at Stoli Group, to share his communications with Jolie and agree to a deposition. The actor alleges that despite trying to reach an agreement with Oliynik, progress has stalled.

Pitt claims Oliynik, who lives in Switzerland, has refused to participate in the deposition, citing Swiss law that prevents foreign nationals from being required to travel to California for legal proceedings.

However, Pitt’s legal team argues that this law doesn’t apply because they’re requesting a remote deposition to be held in Oliynik’s home country.

The legal documents also state that Pitt believes Oliynik was “acting at the direction of his boss, Stoli chief Yuri Shefler,” and was a “key operative” in the transaction. Pitt’s team describes him as “unquestionably one of this lawsuit’s most important witnesses.”

Pitt and Jolie bought Château Miraval together while they were still a couple. After their separation, Jolie sold her share of the winery—something Pitt has described as a “vindictive” move, leading him to sue her in 2022.

A trial date for the dispute hasn’t been set yet, and a judge has not ruled on Pitt’s most recent filing.

A source close to Pitt’s legal team told Page Six that the issue isn’t just about one person, explaining, “It’s not just about Alexei [Oliynik], it’s about Stoli [Group] as a whole.”

Another insider added, “Stoli has consistently chosen to avoid or challenge evidentiary court rulings. They’ve been failing to comply with the typical legal process.”

While the legal battle continues, the personal impact hasn’t gone unnoticed.

After years of court proceedings, Pitt and Jolie finalized their divorce in December 2024. They first got together in 2004, married in 2014, and separated in 2016.

Sources say Pitt still struggles with how the split affected his relationship with their six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

“His biggest regret is he can’t repair this,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“The case is over but there are no winners. To have that behind him is a relief. But on the other hand, it’s been hard for him because he doesn’t have a great relationship with his kids.”

Pitt is now in a relationship with Ines de Ramon, while the legal fight over Château Miraval continues to unfold.