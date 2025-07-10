Dolly Parton opens up about songwriting struggles after husband's passing

Dolly Parton has opened up about how the loss of her husband, Carl Dean, has impacted her songwriting process.

In a recent interview on Khloé Kardashian's podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, Parton shared that she's been struggling to finish songs she started writing after Dean's passing in March 2025.

When asked about writer's block, Parton revealed that she's been having trouble completing songs due to her emotional state. "I'm just coming up with such wonderful beautiful ideas, but I think I won't finish it. I can't do it right now, because I got so many other things," she said.

"I can't afford the luxury of, you know, getting that emotional right now."

Despite the emotional block, Parton hinted that she'll eventually write a tribute to her late husband. "I'll write something else though, if it comes," she said. "I'm just putting that all on hold."

Earlier this summer, Parton honoured Dean's memory by visiting the church where they got married on May 30, 1966. She shared that her faith has helped her cope with the loss, and she felt like Dean was with her during her visit to the church.

The singer has been open about her grief, telling FOX News' America Reports that she's having to learn new patterns and habits without Dean.

"I am a person of faith, even though I lost him on this earthly plane, and I will miss him every day, having to learn new patterns, new habits, but knowing that I will see him again and knowing that he's in God's arms now and not mine," she said.