Adam Levine shares fun fact about wife Behati Prinsloo, ‘All Night’ music video

Adam Levine on Behati Prinsloo in ‘All Night’ music video

Adam Levine is sharing a sweet behind-the-scenes moment from Maroon 5’s latest music video, and it involves his wife, Behati Prinsloo, becoming a true fan in the process.

During an appearance on TODAY on July 9, the Maroon 5 frontman opened up about working with Prinsloo on the music video for All Night, one of the songs from the band’s new album Love Is Like.

Levine, 46, revealed that the shoot was a unique experience for them as a couple — and especially amusing to see his wife so fully immersed in his world of music.

"She's a lot better looking than me," Levine joked, adding, "I thought, 'Why not you do this for once?' And she was really into it. She was super excited."

The supermodel, 37, appears in the video wearing bold makeup, dancing and lip-syncing to the track, and according to Levine, she practiced quite a bit around the house.

“That’s the most she’s ever listened to my music before,” he said with a laugh, noting how cute it was to watch her get involved.

Their kids were especially thrilled to see their mom star in the video.

Levine also spoke briefly about the process behind the band’s upcoming album.

"It was one of those things where I feel like we've written songs every which way and we wanted to get back to what started the band [and] made us successful in the first place," he said.

With Love Is Like, Maroon 5 is revisiting their roots, and with Prinsloo now joining in the fun, it’s a full-circle moment for the Levine household.