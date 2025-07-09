Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs twins take MAJOR decision after dad gets acquitted of charges

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twin daughters have embarked on a new journey as their father is found not guilty of sex trafficking.

D’Lila and Jesse are adding another title to their profile by stepping into the shoes of a ‘designer’.

The 18-year-olds took to Instagram Monday, June 7 to share the big news: Launch of their own fashion brand.

“We are launching our very own clothing line,” both made the announcement while dancing together.

“This line is more than just fashion. It’s personal to us,” Jessie shared the details.

D’Lila continued, “Everyone always asks if we really think alike, and the answer is definitely. That connection is the heart of our brand.”

The girls revealed the brand name which is 12TWINTY1 which they explained was because their birthday is December 21.

However, the two added that they have chosen the name also because “the number one symbolizes boldness, leadership and the start of something new.”

They continued, “…and the number two represents love, harmony, connection and together, these numbers represent who we are.”

The teenagers introduced their brand to the followers as where ‘comfort’ meets ‘confidence’.

They focused on their brand addressing the need of everyone, emphasizing upon the fact that their brand has everyday pieces that “look good, feel good and mean something.”