Mel B weds Rory McPhee at St Paul's Cathedral after royal exception

Mel B surprises fans with recent update after third marriage

Mel B was granted the privilege to tie the knot with Rory McPhee at St. Paul’s Cathedral due to her previous charitable services.

The former Spice Girl, who rose to fame with the 1990s pop group, said “I do” for the third time at the same venue where King Charles and Princess Diana were married.

Mel, 50, was permitted to use this exclusive cathedral after being named on the 2022 MBE honours list for her charitable services.

This recognition has also allowed the Scary Spice to baptise her three chidren – Phoenix, 26, Angel, 18, and Madison, 13, at the same church.

The Wannabe hitmaker wore a pearl-adorned sheer white gown paired with a bridal veil for the special ceremony.

Meanwhile, Rory, 37, donned traditional Scottish attire, including a red and green tartan kilt.

Former Spice Girl Emma Bunton, along with Danielle Brown, Daisy Lowe, Katherine Ryan, and Gaby Roslin, were in attendance.

It is pertinent to mention that the Spice World actress shares daughter Phoenix with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar, from whom she separated in 2000.

Mel B later married Stephen Belafonte, and the couple were together for a decade before divorcing in 2017.

For the unversed, the Stop singer tied the knot with McPhee on Saturday, July 5, at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.