Travis Kelce bids farewell to cherished pastime as it reaches 'end'

Travis Kelce currently in talks to end favourite pastime

Travis Kelce is currently in talks to end one of his many important pastimes in order to focus on something that has always been very close to his heart.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, who is gearing up for his return to the training camp, opened up on Wednesday, July 9, about the fate of his New Heights podcast.

Travis and his brother Jason confirmed that their podcast is coming to an end for the time being, allowing the 37-year-old to focus more on his career.

Jason confirmed, "We have come to the end of the road," as they will wrap up the third season of their popular show on July 23.

"Travis is going to training camp, as you all know. Whenever training camp starts, we take a hiatus from the pod, because it's nearly impossible to do a podcast while somebody's in training camp."

In response to his brother’s claim about the podcast, Travis couldn’t help but cheer on in excitement about his new venture.

For the unversed, the NFL star has previously been occupied with the love of his life, Taylor Swift, in Florida and New York, and is now all set to return to the game.