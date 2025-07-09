Cardi B shuts down breakup speculations with couple workout video

Cardi B seems to have addressed the recent rumours swirling around regarding breakup from her beau Stefon Diggs.

The fans went crazy when just two days before the WAP singer deleted all photos of Diggs from her Instagram account.

The couple had gone Instagram official just a month ago.

Seeing the alarming activity on 32-year-old’s account, the fans went into frenzy with shock and disappointment.

However, with her recent social media activity she seems to have shut down all speculations.

She took to X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday, July 8, to share a fan video of the pair’s workout.

The fan had taken the clip from the NFL star’s Youtube video named Mental Reset which had been released earlier on Tuesday.

The reshared clip was captioned as “Cardi B working out with Stefon Diggs in Stefon’s new YouTube video uploaded today [a crying face and a red heart emoji]”.

The viral TikTok video showed the American rapper doing her upper body workout with her love standing beside her.

For the unversed, the two got romantically involved a few months after Cardi B and Offset split in June 2024 post six years of marriage.