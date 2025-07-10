Jennifer Lawrence hints at second child’s moniker with necklace in outing

Jennifer Lawrence after becoming mother of two

Jennifer Lawrence might have subtly revealed the initial of her second child’s name, and it’s all in the details of her jewelry.

Spotted out in New York City on Tuesday, the Oscar winner was seen wearing a delicate gold necklace adorned with two letter charms, a “C” and an “L”, as seen in pictures obtained by Page Six.

With her firstborn named Cy, many are now speculating that the “L” could represent the name of her newest family addition.

The 34-year-old actress embraced effortless elegance during the solo outing, dressed in a off-white tunic and matching pants.

She paired her look with nylon sock shoes and accessorized with chic touches, including a black Dior saddlebag, stylish sunglasses, and an internal compass medallion.

Layered alongside her meaningful charm necklace was an 18K gold vermeil piece by Sophie Buhai, as reported by Page Six.

Lawrence also wore her emerald-cut diamond engagement ring from husband Cooke Maroney, whom she married in a private Rhode Island ceremony back in 2019.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE in April that Lawrence had welcomed her second child with Maroney, though the couple has yet to share details publicly.

The pair became parents for the first time in 2022 with the birth of their son Cy. Lawrence shared his name and gender during her Vogue October 2022 cover story, six months after his birth.

While fans are still waiting for official confirmation on baby number two, Lawrence’s quiet nod through fashion might be her way of celebrating motherhood once again.