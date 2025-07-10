Benny Blanco opens up about his wedding plans with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has recently addressed his wedding plans with fiancé Selena Gomez.

The music producer, who got engaged to the singer in December 2024, shared an exciting update on their wedding plans during an appearance on latest episode of Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast.

“I really want to take a little break… I’ve been working so much. I’ve realised I haven’t really had much time off in a while,” said the 37-year-old.

Benny noted that he just wants to “lay in bed and forget what day it is because we’ve been in bed just watching stuff”.

When podcast host asked if he likes to lay in bed the entire day, to which the music producer replied, “Not usually but with Selena, I can do it all day.”

Gushing over the Only Murders in the Building actress, Benny revealed that the singer “makes” him “want to hang out and cuddle, just watch things, just eat food, and have piles of food around us and have the best time ever”.

It is at this moment, Benny revealed that he and Selena have not begun their wedding planning yet.

Sharing real reason behind this delay, the Grammy nominee explained, “We’ve both been working so much.”

“We got engaged and then we were filming music videos for our album then we then it’s holidays, then right after the holidays we had to start all the promo for our stuff, do that,” he mentioned.

As far as Selena is concerned, Benny told the podcast host that she “left to film her show Only Murders and then I met her then we hung out for a week and then right after that it’s promo”.

The music producer shared that he’s also writing another book.

However, Benny said that even they didn’t have time to plan out their wedding but they are “so excited”.

“I think this summer we’re going to sit down and be like, ‘Okay, what are we doing,’” he remarked.

Before concluding, Benny assured that their wedding will be “chill”.