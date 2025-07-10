Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry prioritise co-parenting after split

Orlando Bloom sets internet ablaze with new update following Katy Perry split

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have decided to opt for co-parenting following their separation.

The 48-year-old actor, who shares daughter Daisy Dove with the Dark House hitmaker, offered a glimpse into a recent family moment in Italy.

On Wednesday, July 9, the Carnival Row star posted a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring his ex-fiancée Perry and their four-year-old daughter.

Additionally, Bloom’s 14-year-old son Flynn – whom he shares with former wife Miranda Kerr – also appeared in the photo dump.

He captioned the post, “Dump 4 ya”.

In one of the images, the family was seen smiling with calm blue tides visible in the background.

This comes on the heels of the former couple making an official statement about co-parenting.

They penned, “Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Last Friday Night singer and Troy actor ended their engagement in July 2025 after nine years of togetherness.

For the unversed, Bloom and Perry got engaged in February 2019 after dating for three years.