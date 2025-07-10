Travis Kelce gives subtle nod to summer vacation with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift got another mention on Travis Kelce’s podcast ‘New Heights’

Travis Kelce was reliving his vacation days with Taylor Swift by putting on a souvenir he got from the travels during his podcast.

The 35-year-old athlete sported a white T-shirt with a logo from Yellowstone Club, which appeared to be from a private residential club and ski resort in Big Sky, Montana.

The t-shirt was likely acquired from the vacation as People Magazine confirmed that the lovebirds stayed at the resort.

Swifties were quick to point out the detail that Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s outfit gave away during the latest episode of New Heights on Wednesday, July 9.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote, “I also like to get merch when I travel he’s just like me.”

Swift and Kelce were spotted at the club alongside their mutual friend and sportscaster, Erin Andrews.

"Erin is close friends with Taylor and Travis, and Travis even jokingly credits Erin with encouraging Taylor to date him,” an insider said at the time, adding that “they’re all good friends.”

Gushing about the couple, Andrews previously told the outlet, "Man, they're great. I love them so much. I think they are so cute, and I love how they support each other. They're adorable."