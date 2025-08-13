Georgina Rodriguez’s massive engagement ring: Bigger than Beyonce’s?

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally popped the question to longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez with an engagement ring that made her eight-year wait worth it.

The former Real Madrid star’s engagement announcement is breaking the internet, but it’s not just the couple’s next chapter that has fans buzzing, all eyes are on the jaw-dropping sparkler he chose for his bride-to-be.

All in true billionaire fashion, Ronaldo, 40, has reportedly proposed to Rodríguez with a massive diamond which is nothing short of magnificent and has sparked comparisons with Beyonce’s ring.

The Crazy In Love songstress’s ring consistently made headlines due to its size, design, and heavily influencing engagement ring trends.

How much is Georgina Rodriguez's ring?

Featuring an oval-cut center stone and two side stones, Rodriguez showed off her new sparkler on Instagram, confirming her engagement to the legendary footballer.

While the designer behind the mammoth sparkler remains unknown, experts told Page Six Style that the price tag could fall anywhere between $2 and $5 million.

In addition, Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat, estimates the center stone to be over 30 carats, with D color and flawless clarity, a combination that could push its value to around $5 million.

Some evaluations, however, suggest the ring could be worth as much as $10–13 million, depending on the exact carat weight, quality, and provenance.

Beyonce’s engagement ring

Jay-Z proposed to the Obsessed star with an 18-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring in 2007.

The ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz was originally priced around $5 million back in 2008, with current value potentially closer to $7 million, depending on market conditions.

In terms of sheer carat weight and overall scale, Rodríguez’s ring easily outshines Beyoncé’s.

While Ronaldo's fiancee’s rock is among the largest rings in recent celebrity engagements, Beyoncé’s ring, given its flawless clarity and classic design, carries its own legendary status.