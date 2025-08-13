Kevin Hart, Netflix team up for stand-up comedy series

Netflix is partnering with global superstar Kevin Hart to launch a new stand-up comedy competition series aimed at finding the next big names in the industry.

The show promises to give viewers an unfiltered look at the challenges comedians face, from brutal open mics to high-pressure performances.

According to Netflix, the series will "mirror the real-life journey of a comedian" through "brutal open mics to bombed sets, rewrites and the pressure of big-stage performances."

This format will provide an authentic look at the world of comedy, showcasing the struggles and triumphs that comedians experience.

The series boasts an impressive production team, including:

- Kevin Hart: Executive producer through his Hartbeat banner

- Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz: Executive producers, who also worked on early seasons of NBC's Last Comic Standing

- Nan Strait and Dan Volpe: Executive producers from Alfred Street Industries

- Luke Kelly-Clyne and Meghan Hoffman: Executive producers from Hartbeat

Show Details

- Format: 8 episodes

- Premiere Date: 2026

Netflix and Kevin have an established working relationship, having signed a film and first-look production deal in 2021.

This collaboration promises to bring exciting new talent to the forefront of the comedy world.