Taylor Swift’s close pal recalls singer’s kind gesture amid LA wildfires

Taylor Swift’s longtime pal Zoë Kravitz has sung praises for the singer who provided her refuge amid LA wildfires earlier this year.

The Batman star revealed that she stayed at the pop singer’s Beverly Hills mansion after the fire almost destroyed their abode during an appearance on latest episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers on August 12.

Kravitz and her mother Lisa Bonet had stayed at the singer’s $25 million residence for about two weeks, along with their pet snake, Orpheus.

“Taylor has this beautiful house. It's from the '30s, something you want to preserve and take care of,” said the 36-year-old.

Recalling the last day in the Grammy-winner’s house, the Big Little Lies actress told Seth that her stay at the singer’s house went smooth up until Kravitz’s last day in the singer’s house.

Kravitz pointed out that she was “packing up” things, telling her mom that she wanted to be “a good house guest” and would like to “leave places better” than Taylor found them.

“I don’t want Taylor to even know we were here,” mentioned the Caught Stealing actress.

She continued, “So, I was kind of going around and cleaning up, and I’m downstairs and she’s upstairs and my phone rings and it’s my mom.”

Interestingly, Kravitz opened up that her mother confessed she had gotten into a “pickle”.

The Divergent actress pointed out that once she “got to the upstairs bathroom, she eventually learned that her mother’s pet snake, Orpheus “found this little hole in the corner of the room”.

Kravitz shared she got into panic mode when the snake was getting “further and further into the hole”.

Later, the house manager came up and got a crowbar to “tear apart this banquette” so they could get the snake.

“We’re ripping up the tile, we’re scratching the walls… We completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom,” remarked the Blink Twice director.

However, it was at this moment Kravitz realized that either they had to “destroy” the singer’s bathroom or she had to tell her there’s “a snake in her house”.

She talked to Taylor’s manager and told him that she would pay for everything to be fixed until then don’t inform the singer.

Meanwhile, the actress added that Taylor already knew it.