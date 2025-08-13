Travis Kelce pays touching tribute to mom Donna Kelce, Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce shares how Taylor Swift reminds him of mom Donna Kelce

Travis Kelce opened up about his relationship with Taylor Swift in his detailed candid interview, sharing rare insights into the couple’s bond.

The 35-year-old athlete sat down for the interview ahead of his 13th NFL season and his popstar girlfriend’s 12th album drop and detailed how they fell in love.

Travis talked highly of the two most important women in his life, during the interview with GQ, Taylor and his mom, Donna Kelce.

When asked “Are there any similarities between the two of them?,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end responded, “Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room.”

The two-time-Super Bowl winner went on to gush, “Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic. I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building.”

After taking a breather between his emotional statement, he said, “ I’ve seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard.”

It wasn’t the first time the Grotesquerie star brought up his girlfriend during the interview, elsewhere he also stated that he fell in love with the Alchemy hitmaker because of their shared values and priorities.

The couple, Travis said, both working in public careers understand each other and want to see each other shine.