Joe Jonas drops major bombshell about 'Camp Rock 3'

Joe Jonas unveils 'Camp Rock 3' plans with surprising move

Joe Jonas left fans gripping on the edge of their seats as he addressed the rumours of a new Camp Rock season in his recent interview with the Jonas Brothers.

The 35-year-old singer appeared to be caught in a situation where he had to reveal the plans for Camp Rock 3, when his brothers Nick Jonas asked him to read his last Notes app update out loud.

The Cake by the Ocean hitmaker appeared on Hot Ones Versus with his brother Nick and Kevin Jonas on Tuesday, August 12.

While answering Nick’s question, Joe looked nervous clearing his throat and confessed that it said, "Read Camp Rock 3."

Nick himself appeared shocked by the statement and broke into a laughter along with his brothers and the crew, and then said, "It's pretty good."

“Okay, that’s a pretty good one,” added Kevin, after which Joe confirmed, "It's the truth," pointing to his phone and adding, "It's literally right here."

Joe then made a funny face and joked, "Sorry, Disney."

This comes after the Jonas brothers fueled Camp Rock reunion rumours when Demi Lovato made a surprise appearance on their tour show in New Jersey.

The songstress and their Camp Rock co-star performed This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing from Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam alongside Nick, Joe and Kevin on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium.