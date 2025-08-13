Demi Lovato gets candid about reunion with Joe Jonas: 'Feel so appreciated'

Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers for surprise performance

Demi Lovato recently opened up about her surprise reunion with the Jonas Brothers on their Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour.

The performance, which took place at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, marked a special moment for Lovato and the brothers, who starred together in the Disney Channel original movies Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

The Let It Go singer revealed on the Chicks in the Office podcast that Joe Jonas reached out to her just a week before the performance, inviting her to join the brothers on stage.

"Joe just asked me last week, he was like, 'Hey, what are you doing next weekend on the 10th? We would love to have you come and perform 'This Is Me' and 'Wouldn’t Change a Thing.' You've been a huge part of our journey and vice versa. This show is really important to us and we would love to have you there,'" Lovato shared.

The singer described the experience as "healing", saying, "It was so nice, and like I said, it was so healing for me too. We've been through so much together all of us, the Jonas Brothers and I, and it was really, really great to spend time with them."

The performance was a nostalgic moment for Lovato, who fondly remembered singing This Is Me - her first big hit - with the brothers.

The reunion was not just about the performance; Lovato also appreciated the time spent with the brothers backstage.

"They came to my room, all three of them, and spent time getting to know my husband... And they just, you know, thanked me profusely for flying across the country to perform with them. And it was just so thoughtful. I felt so appreciated. And I loved it," she said.

Her reunion with the Jonas Brothers comes as she prepares to release her ninth studio album, with the first single Fast dropping on August 1.