Demi Lovato reflects on 'intense' music career as she discusses new album

Demi Lovato weighs in on her 'intense' music career

Demi Lovato has recently looked back at her music career as she talks about her upcoming album.

The American singer-songwriter opened up about making a comeback to pop music for her next album during an appearance on the latest edition of Chicks in the Office podcast.

Demi revealed that the “rock stuff” didn’t work for her even though it was a “passion project”.

“I went back to my roots a little bit with, you know, I grew up listening to in my emo days, the rock stuff. And so I did that as like a passion project,” said the 32-year-old.

“I think every other era of my life, I’ve written music for my albums to be like really cathartic and therapeutic and it was just always such intense and heavy topics that I was singing about,” noted the Let It Go hit-maker.

Demi pointed out that in the past, she wrote “really emotional songs” and it wasn’t “resonating” with her because she was “not in that place” anymore.

“I’m not in a bad place in my life where I need to write these really intense emotional songs,” she remarked.

Interestingly, the Heart Attack crooner realised that her upcoming album is going to be more “fun” and it feels “authentic” to her.

Demi continued, “I came up with some really great songs that I’m really proud of and I can’t wait for everyone to get their ears on.”

“I’m just not in that place anymore where I have to write music from a deep dark place,” explained the Cool for the Summer crooner.

Meanwhile, Demi added that her new music depicts where she’s at in her life nowadays.

“I’m in a place in my life now where I feel free and happy and just loving life. And that’s what this music is really about,” she concluded.