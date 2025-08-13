Travis Kelce gets candid about his public perceptions amid Taylor Swift romance

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce has recently reflected on his “meathead jock stereotype” in a new interview.

“I joke about it. It is what it is. I’m just out here living life,” said the 35-year-old while speaking to GQ magazine.

However, the Chiefs tight end confessed he doesn’t want everyone to think that he’s “an idiot”.

Travis mentioned that he always wanted to stay true to himself “no matter what people think” of him.

“There’s always something to learn,” he continued.

The NFL star, whose girlfriend Taylor announced her upcoming 12th studio album on New Heights podcast, explained, “Acting like you’re the smartest one in the room just isn’t the way to go.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Travis also talked about his first love, football, and realised that his “off-the-field” pursuits affected the NFL performance of the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

“I think it might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up,” he told the outlet.

Travis added, “And opportunities came up where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer.”

Besides football, Travis made his acting debut on FX’s Grotesquerie last year and also hosted the Prime Video game show, Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

Meanwhile, the NFL star also talked about his and Taylor’s love story in the same interview.