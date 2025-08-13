Jonas Brothers fans react after shock 'Camp Rock 3' update

Joe Jonas in all his naivety, accidentally leaked a major update about Camp Rock 3, leaving fans in complete shock.

Appearing alongside his two brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas on Hot Ones Versus, Joe, 35, skipped the wrath of a fiery chicken wing at the expense of spilling the beans on the much-anticipated Camp Rock sequel.

While some fans were taken aback by the unexpected update, others were gushing over the Jonas Brothers for pulling it off in the most hilarious way.

"I can’t stop laughing at Nicks face after Joe said ‘read camp rock 3’ [teary laugh emoji]," wrote one in the comments section of the Youtube video.

Another added, "Was not expecting the Jonas Brothers confirmation being in Camp Rock 3 to be in a Hot Ones VS video but I am LIVING FOR THIS."

A third remarked, "Ending it with 'sorry disney' is amazing!!!![teary laugh emoji]."

While a fourth supporter lauded, "The fact that Joe had the confidence to read 'read Camp Rock 3 outloud is amazing! Love how he was unconcerned that Disney would do anything for that."

For the unversed, Joe was caught in a situation when his brother Nick, 32, asked him to read his last Notes app update out loud.

"Read Camp Rock 3," the I Can’t Lose singer read out loud even leaving his brothers in shock before the trio and the crew broke into laughter.

"Sorry, Disney," the Heart By Heart vocalist playfully apologised before moving on to the next question.