Travis Kelce opens up about Taylor Swift's impact on his career

Travis Kelce has opened up about his admiration for Taylor Swift's stamina, focus, and artistry in a recent interview with GQ.

The NFL star, known for his high-pressure performances on the field, says Swift's ability to command a crowd and deliver energetic performances has left him in awe.

Kelce revealed that he had never experienced a partner who fully understood the scrutiny, pressure, and exhaustion that comes with performing in front of millions until Swift.

"She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I've seen what she goes through. I've seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it's mind-blowing," he said.

He described the scale of Swift's Eras Tour, noting that the stage is "a football-field-sized computer" and performing on it in extreme heat, like in Singapore, while delivering three energetic hours "is arguably more exhausting than how much I put in on a Sunday."

Kelce admitted that he has been inspired by Swift's cool and collected crowd command. "People gravitate towards how she performs and how she makes it feel like the entire stadium is in this little room with her," he said, calling her presence "beautiful" and "mesmerising."

Kelce has taken lessons from Swift's performances and applied them to his own career, seeing parallels in discipline, preparation, and audience connection.

"It's not just always being the guy that brings the energy and creates these exciting moments," he said. "Man, I can use that side of entertainment as well."

Swift recently made a headline-making appearance on Kelce's New Heights podcast, where she revealed the title of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The appearance instantly set social media buzzing, with fans thrilled over the unexpected crossover between pop superstardom and NFL fame.