SZA, Zayn Malik spark collaboration rumours

Zayn Malik excites fans with debut rap song teaser: 'Fuchsia Sea'

SZA has sent the internet into a frenzy with fans flooding social media, pleading for a long-awaited collaboration with none other than Zayn Malik.

One comment was all it took to stir the excitement. Recently the Kill Bill hitmaker reacted to the former One Direction singer’s debut rap song, Fuchisa Sea, in which he addressed facing racism during his boy band days.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement after witnessing SZA showing support for the Alienated singer, swarming multiple social media platforms with demands for a collaboration.

"WE NEED A COLLAB," one fan wrote on Reddit.

Another followed, "Praying for a collab. That would be a dream come true!"

A third chimed in saying, "Definitely need a collab!"

"Agreeing with the others would live them to collab. I could see Zayn covering Saturn or Snooze,” a fourth gushed.

For the unversed, a screenshot is circulating over social media which captured a comment dropped by SZA, real name Solána Imani Rowe, under a fanmade Instagram video.

"Oh he ate !!!" the All the Stars songstress wrote. In the screenshot a clips was paused on a girl’s face with a caption that read, "Zayn’s 'cause I worked hard in a white band and they still laughed at the Asian' wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card."

The screenshot of SZA’s comment started to surface over several social media earlier on Monday, August 11, over a month after Zayn, 32, excited fans with Fuchsia Sea teaser via his Instagram.