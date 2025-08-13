Austin Butler makes surprising revelation about Bad Bunny's concert

Elvis star Austin Butler has recently made surprising revelation at Bad Bunny’s concert.

The American actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 12 where he addressed his viral dancing on stage at his Caught Stealing co-star’s concert in Puerto Rico over the weekend.

Austin praised his co-star and shared that he’s playing a Puerto Rican gangster in his new movie and even dyed his hair red.

“We had lunch with Bad Bunny earlier in the day, and he was kind of telling us about the show, but I didn’t realise what it was going to be,” he told Jimmy.

The Bikeriders actor mentioned that the actual show, “how they have it structured, you have the main stage, and then I thought we were just going to be in an audience with everybody”.

Looking back at the concert, The Dune: Part Two actor finally revealed that he was high as he started dancing while crossing his arms.

“So somebody gave me an edible right before the show, and I thought that was a good idea at the time, and so I ate the edible, and it turns out we’re in like a casita, a house, that is basically the second stage, that he comes and he’s on that stage at one point,” he continued.

Austin explained he’s “an ironic job” because he’s not fond of public attention but he was on stage with Bunny as he believed edible is working.

“It’s like my brain’s in two movies – one is like, Benito and I had lunch earlier in the day and I’m just so proud of him… and then the other part of me is like don’t dance, because you’ll take attention away from him,” pointed out the Masters of the Air actor.

“My body is kind of saying hide, but then the music is so good and it’s like in my bones at that point. So I’m wanting to dance,” he remarked.

Interestingly, Austin noted he ended up “just swaying my hips while crossing my arms”.

“For whatever reason, every time I uncrossed my arms, I felt like I was drawing attention to myself,” added the actor.