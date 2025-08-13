Iconic jazz singer Sheila Jordan dies at 96

Sheila Jordan, the legendary singer who pioneered a bebop and scat jazz singing style with an upright bass as the only accompaniment, has passed away at the age of 96.

Her daughter Tracy Jordan announced the heartbreaking news of her mother’s passing on Monday, August 11.

Taking to Instagram, the daughter penned a heartfelt tribute for her beloved mom, who died peacefully in New York City.

"Her friend Joan Belgrave was playing her a bebop tune called Bill for Bennie, by her late husband Marcus Belgrave…my mom fell asleep listening to the music she loved and helped define," she wrote, recalling the last moments Jordan lived.

"Thank you for your support and generosity, the money raised on her GoFundMe page will be used to pay off medical debt and secure a plot for her at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Jazz Corner…" Tracy added before signing off. "A memorial service will be planned in the future at Saint Peter’s Church in New York City."

Jordan, one of the great underappreciated voices in jazz, never stopped performing. Her last stage appearance was on Valentine's Day at The Green Mill in Chicago, which is the same day she released her latest studio album, Portrait Now.

Despite not becoming a household name, Jordan took great pride in her contribution to the jazz community, including paving the way for the likes of Norah Jones and Diana Krall.

Jordan will always be remembered as one of the earliest and greatest female jazz singers.