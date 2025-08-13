Dua Lipa kicks off early birthday celebrations on ‘favourite island’: Watch

Dua Lipa let her millions of social media followers in on her early birthday bash during a tropical getaway with fiance Callum Turner.

Kicking off the celebrations a week earlier, Lipa, who will turn 30 on August 22, offered a generous glimpse of the intimate gathering on Tuesday, August 12, via her Instagram Stories.

The Levitating hitmaker stunned her admirers with a daring outfit. She turned heads in an eye-popping, full length white sequin dress with cheeky butt cutout.

In addition to her solo snapshots and steamy pictures with the Master of the Air star, the Grammy winning songstress shared pictures of her close friends including her younger sister Rina Lipa, 24, Mustafa the Poet and many others.

Lipa, who is currently on a vacation in Ibiza with her fiancé, also shared a photo of herself enjoying a meal with a group of friends gathered around a long table with a scenic view.

Though it’s a bit early, the One Kiss hitmaker couldn’t contain her excitement to turn 30, blowing out candles and cutting into a scrumptious-looking cake topped with berries.

For the after-party, the birthday girl hosted a cosy movie night, complete with what seemed like unlimited popcorn to snack on.

Lipa is currently on a break from her Radical Optimism tour, but she’ll be back on the road after turning 30. She is slated to light up the stage with her first show post-hiatus on September 1, in Canada followed by the North American leg.