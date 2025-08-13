Alex Cooper shocks Taylor Swift fans with surprising announcement

Alex Cooper leaves Swifties spiraling with subtle Taylor Swift hint

Taylor Swift fans are having the time of their lives piecing together the clues for her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, and Alex Cooper left them anticipating another announcement.

Cooper took to Instagram and shared a close up shot of an orange album cover on Tuesday, August 12, a little while after Swift announced her appearance at her beau, Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights.

Following Cooper’s post on Call Her Daddy account, Swifties speculated that the pop superstar, who has teased an orange album cover, might finally be appearing at another podcast this week.

“MISS TAYLOR????,” speculated a fan, while another joked, “Omg this Swiftie just nearly had a heart attack.”

“ALEX TODAY IS NOT THE DAY TO PLAY WITH ORANGE, BABY!!!! TS12 IS COMING,” chimed in a third.

However, even though Swifties were on edge for two interviews in one week, Cooper later revealed her guest as Kid Cudi.

Disappointed fans claimed that the host knew “what she was doing” with the orange themed clue the same day as Swift’s album announcement, alleging that it was to boost engagement.

The Love Story hitmaker’s interview on her boyfriend and his brother’s podcast comes live this Thursday where the Eras Tour performer will be announcing the album, as seen in the teaser.