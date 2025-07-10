Kelly Clarkson puts Las Vegas shows on hold for 'unexpected' reason

Kelly Clarkson takes internet by storm with recent update

Kelly Clarkson was reportedly reluctant to postpone her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency.

The 43-year-old singer, who rose to fame after winning American Idol in 2002, recently postponed her upcoming performances.

A source close to the Grammy-winning artist told PEOPLE, “She didn’t want to cancel any shows. She was devastated and felt terrible for fans that had traveled to see her. She’s been very excited about the Las Vegas residency and connecting with her fans.”

This comes shortly after the Stronger hitmaker officially announced the postponement of her upcoming shows

Taking to Instagram, Clarkson explained, “The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve. The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong. I can’t wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on.”

The Underneath the Tree singer confirmed her LA residency back in February 2025.

Notably, the show was originally expected to kick off on Friday, July 4.

For the unversed, Clarkson is now set to take the stage on Friday, July 11.